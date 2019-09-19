Johnson City officials say Publix plans approved; waiting on Lark Street extension project

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn, (WJHL)- Johnson City officials said Thursday that all plans have been submitted and approved for a new grocery store.

It was first announced in April 2017 that Publix was coming to Johnson City and would move into the former Food City building at the corner of State of Franklin and Market Street.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel spoke to Preston Mitchell with the City of Johnson City Thursday who said right now the city is waiting for the construction of the Lark Street extension project.

Mitchell told News Channel 11, “Publix has said that they don’t want to have just the single point of entry onto either State of Franklin or onto W Market so the Lark Street extension is something that they are waiting on.”

Publix has previously said the store will reportedly employ around 140 associates and will be about 45,000 square feet.