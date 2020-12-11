Johnson City officials remind public to follow COVID-19 precautions while visiting Christmas in the Park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Johnson City and the Blue Plum Organization teamed up to deck out Founders Park with nearly 70 decorated and lit Christmas trees this holiday season.

As community members continue to visit Christmas in the Park and admire the lights, Johnson City officials reminded park-goers to practice public health safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials reminded the public Friday to continue wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing guidelines as they continue to enjoy the holiday wonderland through Jan. 1, 2020.

Christmas in the Park has proven to be the pick-me-up our community needs during this difficult time. So many events have had to be canceled or postponed during the pandemic. We are thrilled to have found a way to still be able to celebrate this holiday season with Christmas in the Park, but we need people to do so safely to ensure we can successfully carry out the event through the end of the year. Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock

Masks are required on Johnson City property, and Johnson City officials urge groups to be limited to members of the same household as they walk the path in a counter-clockwise direction throughout the park.