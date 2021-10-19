Johnson City officials encourage residents to complete citizen survey

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City leaders are looking to hear from the community regarding the city’s projects and progress.

According to a release, the survey takes 10-15 minutes to complete and is available by CLICKING HERE.

Responses from previous surveys have sparked improvements to the downtown area, officials said, and will help determine what is to follow next.

“Because the survey is conducted consistently and on a regular schedule, it’s one of the best tools we have to measure trends,” said city manager Pete Peterson. “Are we on track? Are we improving? Do we need to focus our efforts on certain areas? It’s also one of the greatest opportunities citizens have to tell elected officials what is important to them.”

For more information, email citizensurvey@johnsoncitytn.org or call 423-434-6021.