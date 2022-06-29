JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City leaders on Wednesday announced that an intersection near Founders Park will be closed for part of Thursday.

The closure followed after a car crash at Sevier Street and South Commerce Street damaged signal equipment, and the intersection will remain closed from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Sevier Street will be closed from State of Franklin to Ashe Street, and South Commerce will be closed from State of Franklin to the Founders Park parking lot.

State of Franklin Road will remain open, but the traffic signal will not work at this time. Detours will be available, and motorists should drive with caution in the area.