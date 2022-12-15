JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City Commission unanimously voted to offer voluntary retirement incentives to dozens of employees on Thursday in hopes of preventing several management positions from clearing out simultaneously.

In a presentation in Thursday’s commission meeting, City Manager Cathy Ball and office staff explained that 58 different employees throughout the city are eligible for retirement after 30 or more years of service.

To help spread out the retirement of so many staff, Ball suggested the implementation of a voluntary retirement incentive program.

For eligible employees with three decades of continuous service, six months of annual salary would be offered as an incentive alongside continued insurance coverage until the age of 65 or until they find coverage with a new employer.

Ball said the city has offered retirement incentives at least seven times in the past. Acceptance of the offer is voluntary for city employees, and they are still free to follow their original retirement plan.