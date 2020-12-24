Johnson City neighborhood puts on Christmas parade

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One Johnson City neighborhood showed its Christmas spirit with a parade on Wednesday.

The parade started around noon on Chickees Street, which is located near ETSU off Greenwood Drive.

“With all that is going on, social distancing, the pandemic, we thought that we could do something for our neighborhood,” said Edwin Santana. “Of course, keeping it masked up. We just want to say ‘Happy Holidays from our neighborhood to yours.'”

Neighbors said they hoped to spread a little hope and cheer with the parade.