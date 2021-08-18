Johnson City native named new Small Business Advocate by Tennessee Comptroller

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Paige Donaldson, a Johnson City native who has worked for the Comptroller’s office since 2015, has been selected as Tennessee’s new Small Business Advocate.

According to a release from the Tennessee Comptroller’s of the Treasury, Donaldson will assist small business owners who interact with the government.

The release states the SBA provides information to small business owners and those looking to start a small business in Tennesee, as well as helping business owners resolve issues between their business and the state government.

“Tennessee is a great place to start and operate a business, and I am pleased to assist small businesses in their interactions with state government,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson attended Science Hill High School before going on to the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She holds a Masters of Public Administration that she earned from East Tennessee State University.