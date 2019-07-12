Johnson City native Jonathan Pearce gets UFC contract after win on ESPN+

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City native will now be fighting in front of a national audience.

It’s all thanks to a big win this week in Las Vegas.

Mixed-martial artist Jonathan Pearce picked up a dominant win on Tuesday during Dana White’s “Contender Series” on ESPN+.

Check out my carrier highlights!! 2018 is my year JSP!!! pic.twitter.com/HLHQTAmtIE — Jonathan Pearce (@JSPmma) March 18, 2018

With the win, Pearce will now be fighting for the Ultimate Fighting Championship roster.

Dana White, the owner of UFC, awarded Pearce with a contract following his win.

Pearce, better known as “JSP” on the fighting circuit, has a professional record of 9 wins and 3 losses.