Johnson City native Jonathan Pearce gets UFC contract after win on ESPN+

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City native will now be fighting in front of a national audience.
It’s all thanks to a big win this week in Las Vegas.
Mixed-martial artist Jonathan Pearce picked up a dominant win on Tuesday during Dana White’s “Contender Series” on ESPN+.
With the win, Pearce will now be fighting for the Ultimate Fighting Championship roster.
Dana White, the owner of UFC, awarded Pearce with a contract following his win.
Pearce, better known as “JSP” on the fighting circuit, has a professional record of 9 wins and 3 losses.