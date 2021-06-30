Tri-Cities native Brody Malone earns place on U.S. Olympic Gymnastics team

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – When the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo get started later this month, there’s one athlete that Tri-Cities fans can truly call one of their own – American gymnast Brody Malone.

Malone was born in Johnson City and spent his first five years growing up in Elizabethton, where his father’s family is from and still resides.

Malone, who moved to Summerville, Georgia and now attends the University of Stanford, won the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials in St. Louis to automatically qualify for the four-person team.

The youngest member of the team will now compete in Tokyo and is figured to be the country’s top contender for the all-around finals.

Malone told News Channel 11 Sports that there’s nothing like representing your country on the Olympic stage.

“I love this country and to get to represent it at the highest level like that, it’s just an honor,” Malone said. “It was a rule that the guy who finishes first at trials was automatically locked onto the team, so after I finished my last event, I knew I was going to be on the team. My last event was vault, and when I landed my vault, I was like ‘Wow, that’s it. This is real.’ I went up and hugged both of my coaches and told them ‘thank you for everything you have done for me, I would not be here without you.'”