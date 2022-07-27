JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More and more people are wanting to meet the mountains, and that’s helped push the Johnson City metro area to #3 nationally in a Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com’s latest quarterly emerging housing markets index.

The metropolitan statistical area (MSA) encompassing Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties rose from #17 this spring in the comprehensive study that includes 300 metro areas nationwide.

According to the story released yesterday, the top 20 markets “fall into one of two categories: affordable or outdoorsy.”

Johnson City hit both metrics, with the sixth-lowest median home price among the top 20 markets but a strong outdoors element with its proximity to lakes, rivers and the Appalachian Trail.

Johnson City City Manager Cathy Ball told News Channel 11 recently that despite rising interest rates and other economic pressures that threaten growth in some areas, her research is showing anything but a slowdown for the Johnson City area.

“I don’t have all the data to support it, but I would tell you that given just the research that I’ve looked at and the news headlines that I get on a daily basis, it’s just showing more of a trend of folks moving from more dense areas to less dense areas that have opportunities to be outdoors more,” Ball said.

She added that Tennessee is particularly attractive because of its tax structure, including no state income tax, and that “for a lot of folks coming here it is less expensive,” including home prices.

The Realtor.com article listed Johnson City’s median home listing price for June at $350,000. That was higher than the #1 market, Elkhart-Goshen, Ind., and slightly lower than #2 Burlington, N.C.’s $380,150. But half the top 20 markets had median prices of $499,450 or higher, including similarly-sized mountain metro Billings, Mont. ($544,000).

The article by George Ratiu listed “Active and Outdoorsy Lifestyles” as the “New Benefit.” Under that subhead, it mentioned access to mountains in states like North Carolina, Tennessee, Colorado or Montana. It also said the top locations were “well-suited for people looking for higher quality-of-life, in any generation,” listing things like good schools, parks, mountains and vacation homes.

The methodology breaks down into two broad categories of real estate market and economic health/quality of life. Sub-indicators include real estate demand, real estate supply and median listing price trend for real estate.

For economic and quality of life they include:

Unemployment

Wages

Regional price parities

Share of foreign-born

Small businesses

Amenities (measured by per capita “everyday splurge” stores

Commute

Estimated effective real estate taxes

