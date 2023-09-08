JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City has a new public works director.

Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette announced Friday that Jason Miles will assume the position.

“With Jason’s engineering, project management and administrative experience, we feel confident he can lead the Public Works department as the City faces significant growth,” Trivette said in a release. “His previous work experience aligns with the department’s demands. He inherits an incredible team of professionals who will assist him as he settles into the new role and begins to tackle existing and future Public Works’ projects.”

Miles has more than 25 years of experience and last served as assistant public services director in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

“My initial priorities will be quickly getting up to speed on departmental operations and current City projects, and, most importantly, getting to know our team members and learning their vital roles in moving the City forward,” Miles said.

At his last job, Miles was responsible for planning and budgeting, design, permitting and construction administration for city projects. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech and is pursuing a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Arkansas.