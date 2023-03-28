JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City has named a new assistant city manager.

Steve Willis is coming back to the organization after previously serving as the city’s Human Resources director from 2015 to 2021, according to a release from the city.

“We are thrilled to have Steve back,” said City Manager Cathy Ball. “Steve’s legacy has been a constant presence since I joined the City, and to have him back not just in spirit but in person is exciting for all of us.”

Along with his 6.5 years of experience with Johnson City, Willis has 31 years of experience in human resources within the private sector.

Willis is the director of the Tennessee School Board Association Northeast District and chairman of the Unicoi County Board of Education. He received a bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University, according to the release.

“Steve’s vast HR experience makes him an ideal candidate to round out our executive team,” Ball said. “He is a champion for employees, and we look forward to bringing him home to continue working on their behalf.”