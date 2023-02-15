JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the retirement of Chief Karl Turner approaching, an interim police chief of the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has been named.

City spokesperson Keisha Shoun told News Channel 11 Wednesday that Major Billy Church will assume the interim role effective Feb. 24. Church has been with the JCPD for 28 years, according to Shoun.

Turner is not the only leader in the JCPD that will be retiring soon. Assistant Chief Debbie Botelho, Captain Kevin Peters and Sergeant Lorrie Goff also accepted the city’s retirement officer. Peters is over the JCPD’s criminal investigations division, while Goff heads the school resource officer program.

Johnson City City Manager Cathy Ball said in a previous interview that she is optimistic about the future of the JCPD and has met with the captains and majors ahead of the retirement of seven longtime members of the JCPD, including Turner.

Turner, along with 22 other city employees, accepted a mass retirement offer from the city. Those who were offered the incentive had all worked for the city for at least 30 years.

Public Works Director Phil Pindzola and Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis also accepted the offer to officially retire on Feb. 28.