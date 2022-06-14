JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An online fishing travel platform named Johnson City #1 among the country’s top Father’s Day 2022 destinations.

The recognition came on fishingbooker.com, which posts frequent best-of lists.

A couple fly fishes on the Watauga River. (WJHL Photo)

The blog post from May 27 cited nearby Boone Lake as a hotspot for bass fishing of all types along with catfish, crappie and several other species. It also cited Johnson City as featuring “all the amenities of a big city and the peace and quiet of a small town.”

The post also mentioned the Nolichucky River, particularly due to the presence of muskellunge there. It called muskies “notoriously difficult to catch, making them a prime target for the experienced angler dad.”

Brenda Whitson, director of the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the designation was another indication of outdoor recreation’s importance to the local economy. She said the recent completion of repairs at Boone Dam after a multi-year process is likely to spur even further recreation growth.

“We are beginning to see events and outdoor enthusiasts utilize one of the region’s favorite summer recreation spots yet again,” Whitson said. “Boone Lake is not only a community asset but an attraction that brings visitors from across the country to experience our world-class outdoor recreation.”