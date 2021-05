JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City musician Amythyst Kiah will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight.

Kiah is an alumna of ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Program. Her song “Black Myself” earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best American Roots Song and won Song of the Year at the 2019 Folk Alliance International Awards.

You can watch her performance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” at 11:35 p.m. on ABC Tri-Cities.