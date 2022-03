JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local firefighter died on Friday night, according to a statement on Facebook from the Johnson City firefighter’s association L-1791.

Wayne “Red” Buckles died at his home, but authorities haven’t yet said what the cause of death was.

The firefighters association asks that the community keep Buckles’s family and friends in their prayers.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will bring you more details as they arrive.