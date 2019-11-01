Johnson City Moe’s Original BBQ hosts Halloween Yappy Hour

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Moe’s Original Barbeque in Johnson City got into the Halloween spirit with dogs on Thursday.

A $10 donation got you into Yappy Hour and costume contest. Washington County Animal Shelter Director Tammy Davis says events like this are what keeps local shelters afloat.

“I mean it means a lot, Bridgett and Moe’s BBQ always supports the animal shelter in multiple ways so this was just a fun interactive way of getting people out, bringing the animals in their costumes, we are actually very pleased with the turnout,” she said.

Moe’s matched all of Thursday’s donations. All proceeds will go to the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.