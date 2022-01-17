Johnson City MLK events postponed – WJHL.com virtual event still on for 7 p.m.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A slate of Monday events honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been postponed due to inclement weather. A virtual program will air on WJHL.com and WJHL’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. Monday.

“We want people to be safe today, and we want a good turnout for these events,” Carver Recreation Center Director Herb Greenlee said.

Greenlee said organizers hope to hold all of the planned events at a later date.

Postponed events Monday that were to occur at Carver include an MLK storytime that was slated for 9 a.m. to noon at Carver; a unity walk that was to depart from Carver at 12:45 p.m.; a blood drive scheduled from 1-6 p.m.; and a carryout dinner that was to be available from 5-7 p.m.

In addition to the virtual event Monday night, a “Soundtrack to the Civil Rights Movement” by Jonathan Blanchard remains scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at East Tennessee State University’s D.P. Culp Center auditorium.