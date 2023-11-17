JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several Johnson City middle and elementary schools recently ranked among the top 50 in Tennessee in the latest U.S. News & World Report.

Town Acres was ranked the seventh-best elementary school in the state. According to U.S. News, the school features a 15-to-1 student/teacher ratio with the sixth-highest reading proficiency and eighth-highest math proficiency in the state.

In the middle school ranking, University School was ranked sixth in the state. According to U.S. News, 69% of students scored at or above proficient for reading and 47% scored the same for math.

Indian Trail Intermediate School was ranked No. 40th in the state’s middle school rankings. U.S. News said 48% of students scored proficient in math and 43% scored proficient in reading.