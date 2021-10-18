Johnson City Memorial Park to host ‘Parent’s Night Out’ for those with children living with developmental disabilities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Parents of children living with disabilities are invited to take a night off and leave them in capable hands for an evening of crafts, games and pizza.

According to a release from the Johnson City Memorial Park Community Center, “Parent’s Night Out” is designed specifically for children with developmental disabilities and their siblings.

Running from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, parents are welcome to drop their kids off with MPCC staff member Rachel Clifft, who is a certified therapeutic recreation specialist and the former president of the Therapeutic Recreation Student Association at UT.

According to the release, Clifft leads a variety of therapeutic classes and programs with the community center.

The cost for attendance is $5 per person, and caregivers are welcome to attend. The release says that all attendees must be able to use the restroom without staff assistance.

Registration must be made by Oct. 29 in person or by calling 423-434-5749.