JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)— Ballad Health announced a new staff position and exam room at Johnson City Medical Center dedicated to treating victims of sexual assault seeking care at the hospital.

The health system came under fire after First District Attorney General Steve Finney sent a letter to CEO Alan Levine criticizing the hospital’s treatment of an alleged sexual assault victim.

In the aftermath, Levine announced that the health system would partner with Sullivan County’s Branch House Family Justice Center to staff Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANEs) in its emergency rooms.

Ballad officials say they’ve worked with both Finney and Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, along with the victim referenced in Finney’s letter, Brittany Casteel, to improve their standards of care.

“Her dedication to coming up with something better is going to help victims,” Levine said of Casteel. “It already is.”

Casteel was among the speakers at the press conference Tuesday.

“I am honored to be here to be an advocate for victims of sexual assault,” said Casteel.

Levine said the private exam room has been in place for a few weeks already. Sexual assault victim advocates say the private exam room is already improving patient experience.

“It has been wonderful for the SANEs, for the advocates, and for the victims themselves,” Branch House Executive Director Lenee Hendrix told News Channel 11.

Casteel is already working on her next effort to improve the situation for victims seeking treatment at JCMC.

She announced a donation drive to help stock the exam room with calming items. It is scheduled for Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. at Cranberries in Johnson City.