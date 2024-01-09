JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A treatment option for opioid use disorder that provides patients with an initial dose of buprenorphine is now in use at the Johnson City Medical Center’s emergency room and has already helped direct a pregnant woman to badly needed care.

The pilot program, overseen by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS), is called the Medication-Assisted Treatment Emergency Department Induction Project. It began with three Tennessee hospitals in 2021.

After analyzing and measuring the project’s success, TDMHSAS decided to expand the treatment into more emergency rooms (ER), including the Johnson City Medical Center.

Dr. Keith White, Ballad Health’s chief medical officer for behavioral health, told News Channel 11 that under the project, treatment for opioid use disorder begins in the emergency room. Then upon discharge, patients will receive a “bridging” prescription while they’re assisted with entering an outpatient treatment facility.

“Effectively, we’re using a partial opioid stimulant to keep folks out of withdrawal and providing a bridging prescription and facilitating them getting plugged into an outpatient medication-assisted treatment (MAT) provider,” White said.

Working with emergency rooms, qualifying patients can get their first dose of Buprenorphine at no cost. The patient is then referred to resources in their area to continue their recovery.

While medication-assisted treatment (MAT) has been in use for a while across the country, the TDMHSAS said the operations of this program are a first: beginning treatment of opioid use disorder at the first point of contact, which is in the ER.

White provided an example of the pilot project’s success that took place within its first week at JCMC.

“This program just started on the first of this month, and in the first week, our very first patient happened to be a young woman who had just discovered she was five weeks pregnant and in flagrant opioid withdrawals,” he said. “And we initiated this protocol, got her out of withdrawals and referred her to a reputable community MAT clinic. And so she and her unborn baby are being well cared for and connected to care using this type of treatment.”

White said helping patients enter a recovery system before they even leave the ER gives them helpful options and referrals for recovery facilities around the region.

“What’s new and different about us offering MAT in the emergency room is this represents a new avenue to get into the recovery infrastructure in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”

The Medication Assisted Treatment Emergency Department Induction Project will expand to another Ballad ER in the future, with Abingdon, Va.’s Johnston Memorial Hospital next up at a yet-to-be-determined date.