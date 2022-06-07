JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health says it is working to resolve a water line break that occurred Tuesday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.

Ballad says water issues have prompted the hospital to go on diversion for incoming patients as of Tuesday evening, except for trauma and neonatal intensive care patients. High-risk obstetric patients will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, the hospital system announced.

According to Ballad, a leak was discovered around 11:30 a.m. in the main water line that supplies the hospital, which created low water pressure affecting all patient floors at JCMC at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

No patient safety issues have occurred and the water line break has not impacted dietary services for patients, according to Ballad.

Visitors for admitted patients are limited to one or two immediate family members for the time being. Public restroom access is also limited.

Ballad expects services to recover later tonight.