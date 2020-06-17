Johnson City Mayor: No formal applications but several groups interested in ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- What started as a discussion on social media, has now turned into interest from several groups looking to create a Black Lives Matter mural in Johnson City.

On Wednesday, News Channel 11’s Jeff Keeling sat down with Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock who said in part, “There hasn’t been any formal applications to do anything. There’s several groups who have an interest in this so whatever the group is that kind of wants to really move this forward. I’ve spoken with a couple of them and said you know here is the process on this,” Brock said.

Mayor Brock added, “I know, and I understand that cities are doing this but its a symbolism of support. We want to make sure that there’s a great understanding that we are in support of this because we are meeting and we are taking action. That’s a separate thing and I don’t want to get lost with the symbolism of the mural and the art…” Brock said.

When News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield spoke to City Manager Pete Peterson on Tuesday. He said the historic zoning designations would be amongst the biggest difficulty in making a mural of this size a reality.

“It’s multiple levels of review and approval through public art, historic zoning, the regular zoning, of course, most of the streets in the downtown area are state routes so it would require the approval of the state of Tennessee to go on a street,” Peterson said.

Brock said if a mural were to come to fruition, it would need commission approval.

“I think Mr. Peterson mentioned too that when we start doing these things it opens up the opportunity for people who may have an opposing view to come in and make requests for that kind of stuff, so I think we need to go through this and we don’t want to do anything that is going to stop the great work that we are doing,” Brock said.

You can watch Mayor Brock’s interview with Jeff Keeling in the video above.