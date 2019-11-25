Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock and Josh Smith deliver Turkey Trot dance contest prize to winning Fairmont Elementary class

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One Fairmont Elementary School class got a surprise as Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock, News Channel 11’s Josh Smith and Trotter the Turkey visited their class Monday morning.

Mrs. Frances and Mrs. Seeley’s Kindergarten class was awarded $500, which the class and teachers can decide how to spend.

The class also won a trip to Quantum Leap.

The class was selected as the winner of the Turkey Trot Dance Contest after receiving the most votes on Facebook for their original dance.

On Thanksgiving morning, the students will be grand marshals at the Turkey Trot and will teach an estimated 5,000 people how to do their classroom dance.