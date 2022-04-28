JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a North Broadway Street gas station early Tuesday morning after receiving a motor vehicle theft report.

According to a release, officers arrived at the scene at 4:30 a.m., where a man told police he left his 2022 Toyota Tacoma running while he went inside the store and walked outside to find it gone.

Police responded to a vehicle crash on Cash Hollow Road shortly after receiving the initial theft report, the release stated. Investigators found a man, identified as Joshua Fair, of Johnson City, to “be in possession of property linking him to the theft of the vehicle.”

The JCPD arrested Fair the next day on April 27, charging him with theft over $10,000. Police transported him to the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, and a court date is pending as of Thursday.