JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man who previously pleaded guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced.

James Wayne Brookes pleaded guilty in August to the following charges:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Brooks was sentenced Thursday in federal court. He was sentenced to 12 months on probation, six months of community service and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

Investigators stated in court documents that Brooks had arrived at the Capitol on the day of the riots and climbed onto the railing on the Upper West Terrance, where he then waved a South Carolina flag with a smaller Marine Corps flag attached. He was then accused of entering the Capitol building, waving an Iraq War Veteran hat at police officers and shouting expletives at them.

Brooks reportedly stayed on Capitol grounds for several hours. He was arrested on Jan. 5, 2022, in Johnson City.

News Channel 11 spoke with Brooks in an exclusive interview shortly after his 2022 arrest. Brooks admitted to News Channel 11 that he had entered the Capitol building but said at the time that he had not been violent. He also claimed in January that the Capitol Police had allowed him and others to enter and exit the building.

Brooks, who said he was only armed with pepper spray and never pushed himself past anyone, also shared that he felt he had been misled by QAnon misinformation in the weeks leading up to the events at the Capitol. He told News Channel 11 in January that had he known what he did a year later, he still would’ve gone to Washington D.C. to march but would not have entered the Capitol building itself.

In October 2022, another Tri-Cities native was sentenced for his role in the Capitol riots. Albuquerque Head, of Kingsport, was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to assaulting officers in D.C. on the day in question.