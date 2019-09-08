THP: Johnson City man killed in Hamblen County pedestrian crash Saturday on I-81 S

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 81 Saturday while trying to retrieve a bicycle that had fallen out of his truck.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jason Shearin, 46, was attempting to retrieve the bike on foot after he parked his vehicle in the median shoulder.

While he was doing this, the driver of a semi-truck was in the slow lane and was in the slow lane.

The report says the driver of the semi-truck moved into the fast lane to avoid Shearin, and Shearin attempted to move back into the median to avoid the semi.

Shearin was unable to get out of the way in time.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

There are currently no charges pending or citations issued.

The crash remains under investigation.