UPDATE: Man charged with second-degree murder following weekend shooting in Johnson City

(UPDATE) JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said one man has been arrested following a shooting investigation over the weekend.

According to police, Dadrian Franklin was arrested Monday and charged with second degree murder and trespassing.

In a release JCPD officials said in part, “Dadrian Franklin was arrested after the investigation revealed his involvement in an altercation with the victim just prior to the shooting death of the victim.”

Officers first responded to an apartment on West Locust Street on January 30 to a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Franklin is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police continue to investigate a homicide after finding a man dead with a gunshot wound Saturday, a press release said.

JCPD released that officers responded to a residence at 210 W. Locust St., where they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the chest area.

Upon investigation, officers discovered a disagreement arose between the victim and an unidentified man, leading to the unidentified man producing a hand gun and firing it once, striking the victim in the chest.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity will not be released until the family is notified.

JCPD didn’t release any further information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, and News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them.

JCPD urges anyone with information concerning this incident to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or to submit via the internet by logging in at www.citizenobserver.com.