JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Steve Wheeler plans to send a letter to the city detailing his frustrations with the city’s handling of the frigid weather during the holidays.

Frigid, single-digit temperatures sweep through the Tri-Cities beginning the evening of Dec. 23rd and lasting until Dec. 26.

As someone who works with the homeless, Wheeler feels he is a voice for the voiceless.

“But, they are still a part of this city and they are still our community and I think, you know, we need to take care of our community,” said Wheeler.

He works with Munsey United Methodist Church with their Melting Pot Ministries. He believes it’s not just the city that’s at fault but also community churches as well.

“Shame on us,” Wheeler. “Shame on the city. Shame on the churches for not coordinating with each other on what we were going to do to help folks out on the street.”

Wheeler feels the city could’ve opened one of its community centers to provide extra shelter such as the Carver Recreation Center.

The City of Johnson City says it’s the responsibility of community agencies to provide shelter during this time.

The city added in a statement:

“City officials were in contact with multiple service providers to ensure resources were available to those in need. Capacity remained available throughout the event. Outreach teams provided coats, gloves, hats, blankets, etc., for those who chose not to seek shelter.”

During the weather, the Salvation Army of Johnson City declared a “white flag,” providing shelter to an additional 28 people over their capacity.

“With the cold spell that came in, of course we had our white flag out,” said Administrator and Pastor at the Johnson City Salvation Army Capt. Benny Carringer. “We extended our open hours to allow folks to come in throughout the day to get warm. We provided warm coffee and pastries to them as well.”

The Salvation Army believes the city was very helpful during this time, allowing more people to find shelter at the Salvation Army.

“We’re very grateful for their leadership and the way that they were able to help us,” Carringer said. “They do allow us, you know, to extend a little bit on those barriers, but we are very grateful for them and their partnership and even their leadership in those desperate times.”

Steve Wheeler hopes this can make at least churches in the community more aware and allow them to work together when the next extreme weather comes in the future.