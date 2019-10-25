Johnson City man facing charges of sexual battery, solicitation of prostitution, and filing a false report

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing multiple charges after falsely reporting that a woman was trying to steal his car.

A Johnson City Police reports show investigators learned he solicited sexual services from the woman.

Trevor Lowe, 31, was charged with sexual battery, solicitation of prostitution, and filing a false report Thursday.

Johnson City Police responded to a report of an auto burglary in progress at The Villas at Boone Ridge, where Lowe claimed to walk outside for a smoke. He told police he noticed an unfamiliar woman in his car.

Further investigation revealed that Lowe had picked up the woman in downtown Johnson City. The report states she asked for a ride to a gas station when Lowe solicited sexual services and touched her inappropriately.

Lowe is being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.

He is scheduled for arraignment in General Sessions Court on Friday at 10:00 a.m.