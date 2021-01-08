Johnson City man charged with murdering 4-month-old daughter

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man is facing charges in the death of his infant daughter.

A Carter County grand jury has indicted Paul Morgan Beard, 29, on two counts of first-degree murder.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Elizabethton Police Department launched an investigation on Sept. 13, 2019 into injuries sustained by 4-month-old Kenlyn Beard.

TBI says Kenlyn was transported from her Elizabethton home to a local hospital before being transferred to a children’s hospital in Knoxville. She died from her injuries on Sept. 18, according to TBI.

Investigators determined that Paul Beard, Kenlyn’s father, was the person responsible for inflicting the injuries that led to Kenlyn’s death.

Paul Beard was arrested Friday and booked into the Carter County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

According to the court clerk’s office, no court date has been set yet.