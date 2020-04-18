Johnson City man charged with domestic aggravated assault, among other charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 29-year-old has been charged with domestic aggravated assault, misdemeanor vandalism, and resisting arrest, according to the Johnson City Police Department.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at Valdare Johnson’s residence at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, during the course of the investigation officers discovered that Johnson had physically assaulted the victim with a knife and had vandalized her vehicle. The victim sustained only minor injuries, the report said.

Johnson was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $12,000 bond. Arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday in Washington County Sessions Court.