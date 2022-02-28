JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been charged with burglary.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Rambling Road where the victim said she saw her boyfriend’s car in the driveway. The deputy reported that the vehicle was gone by the time they got there, but they noticed that a window air conditioning unit had been pushed in.

While speaking to the victim, the suspect’s vehicle drove by and the deputy initiated a traffic stop.

The suspect, Noah Mayfield, 19, of Johnson City, told the deputy he had pushed the air conditioner in to gain entry to the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mayfield was charged with aggravated burglary and was released from jail on a $2,500 bond.