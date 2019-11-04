Johnson City man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, swinging pipe at resident

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Friday after police called him out of a home on Royal Circle, where he had allegedly broken in.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Allen Lewis, 32, was arrested after police responded to an apartment around 9:20 p.m. on Friday after receiving a call of a man who had broken a windowpane and entered a home.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found broken glass from a windowpane on the front door and heard yelling from inside the apartment.

The release says officers then made announcements for the man to exit the home with his hands visible, and Lewis did so.

After Lewis was detained, an investigation revealed Lewis had allegedly broken the glass with his elbow and entered the home.

The release says Lewis then entered the home and took a metal pipe, which he swung at the resident of the home, causing her to fear for her life.

The resident then reportedly ran out of the apartment and called 911.

Lewis was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

He is charged with burglary and being held on a $10,000 bond. Lewis is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.