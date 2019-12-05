Johnson City man charged with attempted second-degree murder

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a man was arrested after he shot at a woman on November 21.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, Robert Johnson, 58 of Johnson City, assaulted a woman and shot at her with a handgun at 1716 Concord Street.

Police say the victim locked herself in a bathroom with her son.

Officers located Johnson behind the home and say he refused to follow commands but was ultimately arrested. A revolver was also found behind the home.

Police charged Johnson with attempted second-degree murder.