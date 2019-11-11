Johnson City man charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to own home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested and charged with arson on Sunday after police say he set fire to his own residence.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Richard Aldridge, 38, was arrested Sunday night after officers found him in the driveway of a burning home on East 7th Avenue.

The release says officers responded to the home after being called to a house fire.

Aldridge allegedly told officers he had set the fire by pouring gasoline on clothes in a bedroom as well as on the kitchen floor.

Aldridge rents the home on East 7th Avenue.

Aldridge was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

