Johnson City man charged with animal cruelty after video shows fiance saying he attacked cat

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is being charged with aggravated animal cruelty after a video showed his fiance saying he had hurt a cat that later died of its injuries.

According to court documents, on November 30, Aaron Duke Rover, 24, brought in a cat named Phoenix that he claimed he found lying injured outside.

Court documents say a friend of Rover’s fiance came forward with a video of a conversation between her and his fiance, during which she claimed Rover had injured the cat.

Phoenix died on December 1 at the veterinarian’s office.

Officers allegedly spoke with Rover at his home on December 2, and Rover reportedly admitted to officers that he had struck the cat and had done so before.

Rover was charged with aggravated animal cruelty and issued a criminal summons.