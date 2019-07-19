Johnson City man charged with aggravated kidnapping

A Johnson City man now faces charges after police say a woman told them he threatened her life.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Christopher Pickering, 35, faces one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated domestic assault.

Investigators say the arrest is the result of an investigation about shots fired at a home on Big Valley Drive.

Officers reportedly made contact with a witness, who said his mother was assaulted by Pickering.

According to the report, officers say they were able to speak to the victim, who said Pickering assaulted her. The victim alleges Pickering threatened her life and was unable to escape “due to the fear of serious bodily injury.”

Police say Pickering was found a short time later with a gun that was reportedly stolen. A warrant was later obtained on Pickering and served on him at his place of employment.

Pickering is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.