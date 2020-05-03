Johnson City man arrested on aggravated assault charge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man Saturday night and charged him with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

At around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officials say officers were dispatched to a Johnson City address to investigate a 911 call of a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival at the scene, according to the police report, officers heard from the female victim that the suspect “physically assaulted causing physical injuries and his actions put her in fear of serious physical injury.”

The suspect, 43-year-old David Hughes the allegedly resisted arrest.

He was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $26000.00 bond. An arraignment is set for Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.