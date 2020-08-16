Johnson City man arrested for robbing gas station at knifepoint

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is in jail Sunday after robbing the Scotchman gas station on East Unaka Avenue, according to police.

Police said 27-year-old Johnathan C. Bowman was charged with aggravated robbery after the clerk at the Scotchman gas station told officials he had stolen money from the cash register while brandishing a knife.

Officers en route to the scene spotted Bowman near the gas station wearing a green shirt matching the clerk’s description. Police said they found the amount of cash missing from the Scotchman’s register wrapped in a bandanna matching what the clerk said he had covered his face with during the robbery. Police also found the knife described by the clerk on Bowman.

Bowman was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond. Arraignment is scheduled on Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.