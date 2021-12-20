Police: Johnson City man arrested for helping inmate escape jail

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One man joined an inmate behind bars after helping her escape from jail while she was on a work detail, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department.

Police say that April Rice was incarcerated at the Johnson City Jail when she was on a work detail.

According to a release, Nicholas Mashburn picked Rice up and drove her to a Bluff City residence.

Officers located Mashburn during a traffic stop and arrested him, charging him with facilitating escape. He remains in the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Police found Rice and transferred her back to the Johnson City Jail, where she remains without bond.

