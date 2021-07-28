Johnson City man arrested after shooting, pursuit in Washington County

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is in jail after a shooting and pursuit on Tuesday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has charged Jonathan R. Hughes, 22 of Johnson City, with aggravated assault, evading arrest, felon in possession of a firearm, violation of probation, and possession of methamphetamine.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded Leona Road in Telford where they found a man sitting inside of a truck with a gunshot wound to his leg that he received at another location. The victim identified Hughes as the shooter and told deputies they had an argument prior to the shooting.

The victim was taken to Johnson City Medical Center where he was treated. The sheriff’s office says he is in “stable condition.”

The sheriff’s office says Hughes fled the area in a black Chevrolet Blazer, which deputies located a short time later on McCurry Road in Limestone.

“Before deputies could take him into custody Hughes sped from behind the home in the Blazer, initially driving through a field prior to making his way to the roadway,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “Deputies pursued Hughes on Horace Dillow Rd, Bailey Bridge Road, Frank Stanton road, Highway 107, and Chuckey Pike, in (Greene) County, where Hughes was stopped and removed from the vehicle.”

Investigators recovered a 9mm pistol, drug paraphernalia, and other items from the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says Hughes had two active warrants for violation of probation and possession of meth.

Hughes is being held without bond and is scheduled for arraignment Thursday morning.