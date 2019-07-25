Johnson City man arrested after allegedly pulling knife on Walmart worker

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a knife at a Walmart worker who tried to stop him from shoplifting Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart on Browns Mill Rd after getting a call about shoplifting.

The release says a worker told police that Daniel Brown had picked out items and start to leave the store.

When confronted, Brown reportedly drew a knife and turned the blade towards the worker.

Brown fled the scene after turning the blade.

Officers found Brown behind a home on Chickasaw St.

Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, driving on a revoked license/multiple and unlawful possession without a prescription.

The release says Brown was taken to Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.