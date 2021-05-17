Johnson City man arrested after police report finding needles near toddler, unlocked pistol case in crib

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police report a man was arrested Sunday after officers found drugs, needles and a gun case near a three-year-old.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to the 1900 block of Sherwood Drive around 11 a.m. Sunday after getting reports of an unresponsive man.

The release states officers found Anthony Combs, 39, unresponsive in the yard of a home.

“He could not respond to medical treatment at the scene and was transported to a local hospital,” the release states.

JCPD reports that medical personnel on scene saw that the front door of the home was open and tried to see if there was someone inside they could speak with.

Children’s clothes and toys were seen in the front room of the home.

According to JCPD, officers entered the home “to make sure no children were left inside alone.”

Officers report finding a 3-year-old asleep on a bed in a back bedroom of the house.

“In plain view around the bed were needles that were uncapped between the mattress and frame,” the release reads.

Officers also report seeing several pill bottles containing pills of various sizes and colors. One of the bottles reportedly contained a “crystal rock matching the description of methamphetamine.”

JCPD reports a black pistol case was also found in the crib near the bed the toddler was sleeping on. Officers reported the case was not locked from their “initial point of view.”

Combs was released from the hospital later on Sunday. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest and served it following his release.

The release states Combs was charged with child abuse/neglect and simple possession.

As of Sunday night, Combs was being held on an $11,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.