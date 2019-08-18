Johnson City man arrested after firing shot on King Springs Rd, walking out with gun to head

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after firing a gun in an apartment while under the influence of methamphetamine Saturday morning then walking out to confront officers with a revolver to his head.

PREVIOUS STORY: No injuries reported after shots fired on King Springs Rd.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Coty Arnold, 31, was arrested after officers responded to an apartment complex on King Springs Road around 9:00 a.m.

The investigation revealed Arnol was under the influence of methamphetamine and had fired a single round from a revolver in the apartment.

When officers arrived and began securing the scene, Arnold exited the building with the revolver held up to his head.

The release says the negotiation lasted 90 minutes before Arnold surrendered himself.

Arnold was charged with aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment, felon in possession of a handgun and possession of stolen property.

He was taken to Washington County Detention Center and held on a $46,000 bond.

Arnold is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 1:30 p.m.