Johnson City man arrested after burglarizing home with baseball bat, fleeing from officers, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is jailed on burglary, vandalism and other charges after police say he broke into someone’s house and tried to assault the residents with a baseball bat.

Police arrested 38-year-old Reginald Garner, 914 Pardee St., on Wednesday following a response to a burglary reported on Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department, Garnder made his way into someone’s home with a baseball bat by the time officers arrived Tuesday night. Police said Garner was trying to assault the resident and three other people with the baseball bat.

Police said one of the victim’s vehicles was also vandalised during the incident.

Officers found Garner outside the home when he ran from them. Officers found Garner in a neighboring house’s yard and arrested him.

Garner was charged with burglary, felony vandalism, evading arrest and resisting arrest. and arrested on a $62,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court this afternoon.