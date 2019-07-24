Johnson City man arrested after allegedly pointing BB gun at victim

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested in Johnson City after police were told he had pointed a handgun at another person, but the weapon recovered turned out to be a BB gun.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Dalton Gill, 19, was arrested around just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

Officers were sent to the W. Market St. and Hillcrest Dr. area, where they had been informed Gill had pointed a handgun at the victim.

Officers found Gill near Carver Apartments, but he was not in possession of any firearm at the time.

The release says a BB gun matching the description given by the victim was found hidden nearby.

The victim of the incident identified both Gill and the BB gun.

Gill was charged with aggravated assault and taken to Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $20,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be in court at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday for arraignment.