JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was charged with aggravated assault after witnesses say he backed into a woman on purpose.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to an address on West Watauga Avenue on Monday after hearing a victim had been hit by a vehicle.

The release says a witness told police the woman was getting out of a gold sedan in the parking lot.

The witness told officers that her door was still open when Eaton quickly backed the vehicle up, knocking her down.

Eaton left the scene before authorities arrived.

The victim told officers that she and Eaton had been arguing when he intentionally hit her with the vehicle.

Eaton was arrested at his home Tuesday and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is currently on a $3,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.