Johnson City man accused of murdering his baby daughter to appear in court in 2022

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man accused of killing his daughter is set to appear in court on April 18, 2022 after a judge reset the case on Friday.

Paul Morgan Beard, 30, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the 2019 death of 4-month-old Kenlyn Beard.

Paul Beard (Photo: TBI)

He was indicted by a Carter County grand jury last January following an investigation conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Elizabethton Police Department.

Original reports from the TBI state that Kenlyn was transported to an area hospital from her home for injuries on Sept. 13, 2019. The baby girl was then transferred to a children’s hospital in Knoxville, where she died from those injuries on Sept. 18, 2019.

Investigators determined Beard — Kenlyn’s father — to be the person responsible for the injuries that led to her death.

A trial date is expected to be set on April 18.